Kaia Gerber, Lewis Pullman's romance reaches major milestone

Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman's relationship has reportedly reached a major milestone.

Insiders have revealed to People Magazine that the actor has earned full support from the model's famous family.

A source stated, "Kaia and Lewis are the real deal and so in love."

They added that Kaia's parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber love the couple together, noting, "they feel he’s a part of the family already."

"They feel as though they’ve been together for a lifetime. Lewis is so kind and gentle towards Kaia, he gets along with all her friends and is so loving," the insider added further.

It is pertinent to mention that this comes as Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman began dating in early 2025. Previously, sources shared to the outlet that the duo weren't treating their relationship like "something casual."

The source said, "It just felt like they were naturally part of each other’s lives pretty quickly. They’ve kept things very low-key."

"You don’t see them trying to be out everywhere. It’s more about spending time together, often with their families. They both seem very down-to-earth. It’s very family first," they added further of their relationship.