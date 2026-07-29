Kaia Gerber, Lewis Pullman's romance reaches major milestone
Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman are 'so in love' as they keep their relationship low-key
Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman's relationship has reportedly reached a major milestone.
Insiders have revealed to People Magazine that the actor has earned full support from the model's famous family.
A source stated, "Kaia and Lewis are the real deal and so in love."
They added that Kaia's parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber love the couple together, noting, "they feel he’s a part of the family already."
"They feel as though they’ve been together for a lifetime. Lewis is so kind and gentle towards Kaia, he gets along with all her friends and is so loving," the insider added further.
It is pertinent to mention that this comes as Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman began dating in early 2025. Previously, sources shared to the outlet that the duo weren't treating their relationship like "something casual."
The source said, "It just felt like they were naturally part of each other’s lives pretty quickly. They’ve kept things very low-key."
"You don’t see them trying to be out everywhere. It’s more about spending time together, often with their families. They both seem very down-to-earth. It’s very family first," they added further of their relationship.
-
Olivia Rodrigo makes stunning confession about new song 'Honeybee'
-
Josh Duhamel breaks silence on leaving Los Angeles
-
Rosie O'Donnell faces fresh scrutiny over reunion with daughter
-
Peter Dinklage tapped for unexpected role far different from 'Game of Thrones'
-
'Spider-Man' producer forced to eat her words after Tom Holland and Zendaya defy dating warning
-
Tom Holland tries to avoid Zendaya marriage question
-
Zendaya's stylist drops bombshell about her wedding to Tom Holland
-
Richard Gere's son Homer Gere lifts lid on one 'cringey' thing about dad
-
Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal let loose at 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' after 'The Odyssey'
-
Johnny Depp's true feelings revealed as he is set to make Hollywood comeback
-
'Ted Lasso' returns with new mission in season 4
-
Dakota Johnson's mother, other celebrities back Kaitlan Collins after Daily Show appearance