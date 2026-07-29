Josh Duhamel breaks silence on leaving Los Angeles

Josh Duhamel recently revealed why he has not completely moved out of Los Angeles after relocating his family to Minnesota.

In an interview with Fox News, Duhamel opened up about his love for his self-proclaimed “doomsday cabin” located in Minnesota near Fargo, North Dakota.

Despite having a dream residence in Minnesota, the 53-year-old American actor has not yet sold out all of his property in Los Angeles.

He shared, “We still have a house in Los Angeles that we have because I have a 12-year-old son who goes to school there and will be there until he’s done with school.”

“So, we go back and forth between Fargo, North Dakota and Los Angeles,” the Ransom Canyon star added.

For those unaware, Duhamel is the father of 12-year-old son Axl, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Fergie. The former couple tied the knot in 2009 and remained married until 2019.

It is pertinent to mention that Josh Duhamel has been married to Audra Mari since September 2022. The couple welcomed their son, Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel on January 11, 2024, and their daughter, Rocca de Leon Duhamel on May 16, 2026.