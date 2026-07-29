Evan Rachel Wood speaks out about 'Practical Magic 2' snub

Evan Rachel Wood has finally spoken out about her exclusion from Practical Magic 2.

While giving an interview to Entertainment Tonight at The Shards premiere, Rachel opened up about not returning to the sequel to Practical Magic, which is based on the 2021 novel The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman.

The 38-year-old American actress and singer, who played the role of Kylie Owens in the original film released in 1998, confessed that she is “sad” after being ignored by the creators.

She said, “It is sad, because we bonded with that cast so much as children, and so to miss out on the opportunity to look at that cast and look at that house as an adult and see the history in our eyes, it’s something that can’t be faked.”

“I’m sad that doesn’t get to exist, especially for the fans,” Wood stated.

For those unaware, Practical Magic 2 has an ensemble cast, and the actors who are reprising their roles are Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock. Other cast members include Maisie Williams, Joey King, Stockard Channing, Lee Pace, Dianne Wiest, and others.

It is pertinent to mention that Practical Magic 2 is set to be released in theatres on September 11, 2026.



