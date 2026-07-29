Irina Shayk finds new boyfriend after parting ways with Tom Brady

Irina Shayk finds new boyfriend after brief romance with Tom Brady

Irina Shayk has found a new boyfriend after her brief romance with Tom Brady.

On Tuesday, an insider confirmed to People magazine that the supermodel, 40, is in a relationship with NBA athlete Devin Booker, 29.

“It’s very new, but they like each other a lot,” the source told the outlet.

As per the confidant, the two have been “trying to spend a lot of time together this summer."

“They were introduced by mutual friends a few months ago and are trying to spend a lot of time together this summer before Devin has to start training for the season," the confidant continued.

“Expect to see Irina at some of his games,” the insider added of the Phoenix Suns star. “She is very into him.”

For those unversed, both Irina and Devin have previously been in relationships with famous personalities.

The supermodel was in a relationship with actor Bradley Cooper from 2015 to 2019. They also share a 9-year-old daughter, Lea.

Irina was also linked to athlete Tom. The two parted ways in October 2023 after four months of dating.

As for Devin, the NBA star was in an on-and-off relationship with reality star Kendall Jenner between 2020 and 2022.

“Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” the insider said at the time. "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”