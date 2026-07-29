Entertainment

Anya Taylor-Joy shares rare insight into married life with Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy tied the knot with musician Malcolm McRae in 2022

By Zaid Bin Amir
Published July 29, 2026
Anya Taylor-Joy shares rare insight into married life with Malcolm McRae
Anya Taylor-Joy shares rare insight into married life with Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy has made a rare comment about her married life with husband Malcolm McRae.

During an interview with Elle, the 30-year-old actress said being married to Malcolm makes her more fearless.

“I don’t want to sound smug, but I love him so much,” Anya gushed. “To have a best friend who goes through life with you — it has given me a sense of security that I didn’t really ever dream about.”

“It wasn’t something that was on my list,” The Gorge star continued. “Now that I have it, I just feel emboldened to take more risks because I know I’ve got something really nutritive and solid and healthy and so f–king fun.”

“I laugh, like, 90% of the time," added Anya.

Revealing how they stay in touch despite their busy schedules, the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star said that they check in with each other every morning.

“Malc’s got a dumb phone,” she said. “And I’ve kind of been offline for a while.”

For those unversed, Anya and Malcolm began dating in 2021 after meeting at a music studio. The two eloped in New Orleans on April Fools’ Day in 2022.

The actress and the More* star later said “I do” for the second time during an intimate ceremony held in Venice, Italy, in October 2023.

Zaid Bin Amir
Zaid Bin Amir is a reporter focusing on trending topics across films, celebrity culture, and digital media, with one year of experience. He tracks viral stories, industry shifts, and online conversations, delivering timely and engaging coverage that highlights how trends evolve and shape the broader entertainment landscape.
Share this story:
Make us preferred on Google