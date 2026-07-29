Anya Taylor-Joy shares rare insight into married life with Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy has made a rare comment about her married life with husband Malcolm McRae.

During an interview with Elle, the 30-year-old actress said being married to Malcolm makes her more fearless.

“I don’t want to sound smug, but I love him so much,” Anya gushed. “To have a best friend who goes through life with you — it has given me a sense of security that I didn’t really ever dream about.”

“It wasn’t something that was on my list,” The Gorge star continued. “Now that I have it, I just feel emboldened to take more risks because I know I’ve got something really nutritive and solid and healthy and so f–king fun.”

“I laugh, like, 90% of the time," added Anya.

Revealing how they stay in touch despite their busy schedules, the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star said that they check in with each other every morning.

“Malc’s got a dumb phone,” she said. “And I’ve kind of been offline for a while.”

For those unversed, Anya and Malcolm began dating in 2021 after meeting at a music studio. The two eloped in New Orleans on April Fools’ Day in 2022.

The actress and the More* star later said “I do” for the second time during an intimate ceremony held in Venice, Italy, in October 2023.