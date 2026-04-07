Kanye West headliner controversy takes shock turn as organiser sends 'forgive him' message

Kanye West gets full support from Wireless Festival organiser

Kanye West is set to feature at the 2026 Wireless Festival. But an uproar over his participation over his past remarks prompted a few key sponsors to exit.



Aside from the brands, several high-level politicians also expressed anger over Ye taking part in a music festival in the UK.

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For example, Keir Starmer, the PM of the UK, earlier criticized the booking, saying it was "deeply concerning" that he was headlining the festival despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism".

Even the Grammy winner's right to enter the country is under review after pressure piles up on the Labour government to act fast.

Yet amid a chorus of criticism, Ye received massive support from one of the Wireless Festival organisers, Melvin Benn.

In a blunt, lengthy statement, he doubled down on the organizer's decision to keep the Donda hitmaker on the list of performers, despite massive pressure to drop him.

Though Benn did not offer an excuse for West's past hateful rhetoric, however, he adds, "What Ye has said in the past about Jews and Hitler is as abhorrent to me as it is to the Jewish community."

However, he stresses that Ye is invited only to perform, and that he will not be given any chance to express his opinions.

"He is intended to come in and perform. We are not giving him a platform to extol opinions of whatever nature, only to perform the songs that are currently played on the radio stations in our country and the streaming platforms in our country and listened to and enjoyed by millions."

At last, Benn asks people "to reflect...and offer some forgiveness and hope to him as I have decided to do".

Reflections such as these were previously given by West on several occasions, where he admitted his anti-Semitic outbursts were totally wrong and apologized for his toxic remarks.

But so far, it seems there are sizeable groups of people who are yet to be satisfied with the sincerity behind Ye's apology.