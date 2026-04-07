Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton debuts romance on social media
The pair sparked romance rumors in January
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton seemingly confirmed their romance.
The Formula 1 champion took to his Instagram account on Monday and shared a video of racing in a car with the 'Kardashians' star sitting in the passenger seat.
In the clip, Hamilton raced through the streets of Tokyo in a red Ferrari car and he drifted the car, and Kim was revealed sitting beside him.
The TV personality was asked about her experince she said with a smile, “That’s insane.”
This came after Kim joined Lewis as she and her kids were enjoying vacations in Japan while the Formula 1 racer was preparing for his Japanese Grand Prix last month. Khloe and her kids were also wth Kim for the trip.
It is pertinent to mention that Kim and Lewis were first romantically linked back in January when the pair was seen together at a New Year’s Eve party in Aspen.
The rumors of their romance further ignited after the pair travelled together in a private jet from the U.K. to Paris.
Lewis, since then, has been spotted interacting on Kim's social media, leaving heart emojis on her snaps, including her 'Vanity Fair Oscars' after-party look.
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