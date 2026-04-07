Lady Gaga announces “deeply disappointing” news for fans

Lady Gaga is not feeling well!

Hours before her Mayhem Ball Tour show in Montreal was set to begin, the popstar canceled her concert due to a "respiratory infection."

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The Grammy-winning artist took to her Instagram account on Monday and revealed in a statement expressed her regret for dropping out of the April 6 show because of her health scare, as her doctor has "strongly advised" her "not to perform today."

Gaga began, “Hi everyone. I’m so sorry to share that I’m unable to perform tonight and have to cancel the show.

“I’ve been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover. But it’s gotten worse. My doctor has strongly advised me not to perform today and to be honest I don’t think I could give you the quality of a performance today that you deserve."

The 'Abracadabra' hitmaker went on to say, “I know how deeply disappointing this is. And I truly could not feel worse about letting you down. I’m so sorry to everyone who made plans to be there and support me. Being in Montreal and performing for you on Thursday and Friday was magical and deeply meaningful.”

“To everyone who was coming tonight, I’m absolutely heartbroken and so sorry,” she concluded.

This came after Gaga had shows on Thursday and Friday, which she called “magical and deeply meaningful.”