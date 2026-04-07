Tori Spelling and kids still 'shook up' after terrifying crash

Tori Spelling and her children are still recovering emotionally following a frightening car accident.

Earlier this month, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was driving four of her children with three friends when the crash occurred in Temecula, California.

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Now, an insider told People Magazine about the accident, stating, "It happened very quickly and it was scary."

"Everyone's still pretty shook up and have minor injuries. Tori feels they were all very lucky that it wasn't worse, though," the source added.

It is pertinent to mention that emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after the collision, where two vehicles were found with visible damage.

Spelling and the children were transported to the hospital in multiple ambulances and treated for minor injuries.

Tori Spelling shares five children with ex-husband Dean McDermott. The incident has reportedly left family shaken.

Notably, this isn't the first time Spelling has faced frightening crash as she previously was involved in accident while pregnant in 2011.