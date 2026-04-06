'Succession' star reveals shocking secret behind his marriage
Brian Cox claims living separately saved his marriage?
Succession star Brian Cox has made a surprising revelation about his marriage.
In an interview with The Times, the actor claimed the secret to his successful marriage is living separately.
Brian said, "By keeping things separate, we are responsible for our own mess."
Adding, "It’s as simple as that. Her space is very important for her, and my space is very important for me. I think if we’re thrown together, we feel locked together, and that’s not a good creative relationship."
"You should be free," the actor, who married Nicole Ansari-Cox in 2002, added.
Brian and Nicole maintain separate homes in London that are just minutes away from each other, along with their individual spaces in their US residences. "Nicole gave up a lot for me. It was tricky for her, but she gave up a lot, and I feel that she needs to be honoured," Brian said.
Furthermore, Brian Cox also credited couples therapy as a key factor in maintaining their bond. He acknowledged that Nicole Ansari-Cox has made sacrifices throughout their relationship.
It is pertinent to mention that the pair, who shares two sons together, are approaching their 25th wedding anniversary soon.
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