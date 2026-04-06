Sydney Sweeney slammed over shocking Hollywood stunt
Sydney Sweeney faces backlash after lingerie promotion goes too far
Sydney Sweeney is facing criticism following her latest bold move.
The actress reportedly climbed the iconic Hollywood sign while filming campaign for her lingerie line. The video shared later online, showed Sweeney to scale the structure at night and hang a line of lace bras across part of the sign.
However, her move quickly drew criticism on social media with one saying, "Guess she didn't learn how to advertise after that jean commercial."
Another added, "Doesn't climbing the sign carry, like... actual jail time?"
While production had permission to film in the surrounding are, officials clarified that no authorization was granted to climb or physically interact with the sign itself.
"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce did not grant a license or permission of any kind to the production involving Sydney Sweeney," the statement read.
It is pertinent to mention that authorities have not filed any charges and the Los Angeles Police Department stated that no formal complaint has been made so far.
This comes after Sydney Sweeney was at the center of major controversy tied to her campaign with American Eagle Outfitters. The ad, built around her slogan "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," quickly went viral with critics pointing out that with the campaign's wordplay on "jeans" and "genes" blurred the line between fashion and genetic traits. Some said that it echoed problematic ideas linked to beauty standards and even eugenics.
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