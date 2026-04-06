Ghislaine Maxwell claims about 'untouchable' Epstein-linked men in new filing: report

Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed in a court filing that about 25 “untouchable” men were involved in secret settlements with Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers.

Those men could now face scrutiny as the matter has gained traction internationally. Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, made the claim in a petition as she tries to overturn her conviction.

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In the filing, she referenced unnamed individuals and alleged that multiple settlements were reached between victims and powerful figures with ties to Epstein’s network. She also argued that prosecutors did not investigate some individuals she says were named in connection with the case.

"New evidence reveals that there were 25 men with which the [accuser's] lawyers reached secret settlements – that could equally be considered as co-conspirators," Maxwell wrote in the searing petition.

She continued, "The Government could have indicted the 4 named co-conspirators, or any of the 25 men that settled secretly with the lawyers for the [accuser] complainants, but they didn't."

Maxwell has repeatedly argued that she was unfairly targeted following Epstein’s death and is seeking relief from her sentence through legal channels.

One expert believes Maxwell's admission is a clear message to Epstein's influential friends to get her out of prison.

"It's an absolute negotiating chip – she wants a pardon, a reduction in sentence, a commutation," private investigator Ed Opperman told Radar Online. "She's throwing this out so that the people on that list will use their wealth, power and influence to get her out of prison to keep her quiet."

He continued, "The federal government could definitely prosecute these rich and powerful men, even if the victim signed an NDA, because the settlement can be considered an admission of guilt,"

Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial, had ties to several high-profile figures, all of whom have denied wrongdoing.