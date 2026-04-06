What did Epstein say about Bella Hadid?

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid were mentioned in an email exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and a redacted individual.

The email was included in documents released by the US Department of Justice in early 2026 as part of the Epstein-related files.

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Redacted/unnamed person (to Epstein): “How did the Hadid sisters became models and make so much money?! I don’t understand…”

Epstein: “You know.”

Redacted person: “The father paid the agency.”

Epstein: “No.”

Epstein: “Because they follow directions, it’s that simple.”

Some reports include one additional line.

Redacted person: “there are too many girls giving blo*****,”

Epstein: “agreed.”

Recently when a social media user commented on Gigi Hadid’s Instagram post that they “had to unfollow” her because she “ain’t talk bout those files,” she replied that the documents “made me sick to my stomach.”