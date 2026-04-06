Entertainment

What did Epstein say about Bella Hadid?

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid were mentioned in email exchanges between Epstein and an unnamed person

By The News Digital
Published April 06, 2026
What did Epstein say about Bella Hadid?

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid were mentioned in an email exchange between  Jeffrey Epstein and a redacted individual. 

The email was included in documents released by the US Department of Justice in early 2026 as part of the Epstein-related files.

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Redacted/unnamed person (to Epstein): “How did the Hadid sisters became models and make so much money?! I don’t understand…”

Epstein: “You know.”

Redacted person: “The father paid the agency.”

Epstein: “No.”

Epstein: “Because they follow directions, it’s that simple.”

Some reports include one additional line.

Redacted person: “there are too many girls giving blo*****,”

Epstein: “agreed.” 

Recently when a social media user commented on Gigi Hadid’s Instagram post that they “had to unfollow” her because she “ain’t talk bout those files,” she replied that the documents “made me sick to my stomach.”

The News Digital
At The News Digital, our editors combine entertainment savvy with global reporting expertise. Expect authoritative coverage of royals, Hollywood, and trending topics, plus clear, reliable updates across science, politics, sports, and business. We keep it accurate, timely, and easy to understand, so you can stay ahead.
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