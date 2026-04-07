Lil Nas X gets major relief in felony assault case

Lil Nas received some good news amid his ongoing assault case.

Nearly eight months after the rapper was arrested and charged with four felonies, the court has allowed him to enter a mental health diversion program.

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If the singer, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, stays out of trouble for two years his case will be dismissed.

And the Grammy winner expressed his gratitude after he left the courtroom, telling a reporter outside that he's feeling "thankful," via TMZ.

During the hearing, Judge Alan Schneider said the 'Old Town Road' singer “appears to be doing very well.”

However, the judge noted, Nas’s arrest in August was “aberrant from his normal conduct, and his behaviour was due to his bipolar disorder, according to Rolling Stone.

"When treated, he is much better off, and society is much better off," the judge added.

Nas's attorney also told the court that the singer is on a "pretty rigorous mental health regimen" and that he "successfully" completed his two-month stint in an Arizona treatment hospital.

The singer's next hearing is scheduled in July, which is going to be virtual.

For those unversed, Nas was arrested back in August in Los Angeles after police said he was seen walking nude down Ventura Avenue in Studio City and later confronted police officers.

The LAPD initially charged him with misdemeanor battery on a police officer. Prosecutors later filed felony charges, including three counts of battery with injury on a peace officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.