Bunnie Xo reveals why she cut ties with her sisters

Bunnie Xo shed some light on broken relationship with her sisters.

The podcast host opened up about the broken ties with her sisters in a recent chat on her 'Dumb Blonde' podcast on Thursday, April 2.

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The wife of country star Jelly Roll revealed that she has no desire to reconcile with her sisters, with whom she cut ties after repeated conflicts.

During the podcast, when asked if she had a bond with her sister, Bunnie clearly said, "No."

"I don't. I have tried numerous times," Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, noted.

She detailed the reason, "After I paid $10,000 for her to have emergency surgery, bought her everything for her brand new apartment because I was so happy she got her own apartment, paid her rent multiple times, she went and talked s*** about me again under one of my exes. It was my birthday and she's like, 'Oh, I forgot on purpose.'"

"Like what more can I do for you?" Bunnie noted.

Bunnie then read her oldest sister's TikTok bio, "Yes, I'm Marge from Bunnie Xo's podcast. The villain in her story, the big, bad Christina, her very much estranged, entitled big sister, who is toxic."

The podcast host then added, "Absolutely not. I do not want a relationship with her. I have tried for 30-something years... I've only met this woman twice in my life and have done so much for her. What more can I f****** do for you to make you happy and make me love me?"

She then spoke about her youngest sister, noting, "I don't want a relationship with her. I love her. No human in the world can make me laugh the way that she can. But... I feel like our soul contracts were fulfilled. We both taught each other lessons that family isn't always blood."

Bunnie added that her youngest sister is "not easy to get along with" and walking on eggshells is the last thing Bunnie wanted to do.