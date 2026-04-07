Dax Shepard breaks silence on viral Kristen Bell anniversary post

Dax Shepherd was unaware of Kristen Bell's viral Instagram post for days.

During a recent chat on 'Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard,' the 51-year-old actor sat down with his guest Nikki Glaser and discussed how his wife's social media post quoting one of his sentences received backlash from fans

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The topic sparked when Nikki said to Dax that she wanted to include his quote when she hosted the Golden Globes in January but dropped the idea as it was “old news by then,” and she didn’t “want to make his life harder.”

Dax, with curiosity, asked to hear the punch line that never got aired.

Nikki shared, “Die My Love. If I Had Legs I'd Kick You. Sorry, Baby. These are not just captions to Dax Shepard's Instagram post for Mother's Day, or for Christmas, or captions for his anniversary post. These are the movies nominated tonight.”

In response, Dax laughed.

Kristen posted a note on their anniversary back in October, that read, “Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who, after and episode of Dateline, once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would,'”

The caption drew mixed reactions on the internet.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Dax shared he had "no clue” about the issue until he was reached out by someone after “a week and a half” it was uploaded.

“Well, I was alerted by someone that this whole thing was happening. I didn't know. And Kristen knew through her publicist but didn't tell me. So I actually didn't know, and this was brought to my attention,” he told Nikki.