TVA CEO Don Moul to retire after less than a year leading us largest public utility
TVA CEO Don Moul is the fourth chief executive in the organisation’s history
Tennessee Valley Authority President and CEO Don Moul has announced plans to retire after less than a year in the role.
Moul was appointed chief executive in April 2025, taking over leadership of the largest public utility in the United States.
His tenure followed a period of political attention around the organisation including actions by US Presidnet Donald Trump affecting its governance and executive pay structure.
In March, Trump issued a memorandum directing the TVA Board to cap compensation for top executives at $500,000.
However, after Moul’s appointment, it was disclosed that his salary was set at $1.2 million, with eligibility for performance-based bonuses.
Before becoming CEO, Moul served as TVA’s executive vice president and chief operating officer from June 2021.
He is the fourth chief executive in the organisation’s history.
In a statement, TVA Board Chair Mitch Graves acknowledged his contribution, saying: “The Board appreciates Don’s service to TVA, its employees and the people of the Tennessee Valley region. Under his leadership, TVA has had strong operational and financial performance delivering reliable, affordable, American energy that helps communities across our seven states prosper.”
No timeline has been provided for Moul’s departure or for the appointment of a successor.
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