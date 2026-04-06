Flight cancellations could increase, warns expert, amid airline cuts and rising fares
McKenzie McMillan of The Travel Group said the impact of the Iran conflict is already being felt, particularly by those using discounted fares
An industry expert is warning travellers to prepare for possible flight cancellations and rising costs as global tensions begin to affect Canada’s aviation sector.
Speaking to CTV News Channel, McKenzie McMillan of The Travel Group said the impact of the Iran conflict is already being felt, particularly by those using discounted fares and reward bookings.
“It’s going to mostly directly and immediately affect people who are booking companion fares, West jet points, bookings with other airlines as well,” he said.
He added that the situation could worsen if the conflict escalates: “But I think our bigger concern right now is that if this situation does escalate and get worse, we could be looking at more future flight cancelations as airlines reduce service to cut their fuel costs.”
For standard ticket holders, price increases may be less noticeable due to existing fuel surcharges.
“On regular tickets, there’s already a fuel surcharge. Sometimes it can be up to half of what your ticket costs. So, if we do see increases there 60 to $100 or even a little bit more, it probably won’t be too much of an extreme for the paying public,” McMillan said.
He also stressed the importance of insurance, noting recent disruptions left travellers stranded: “That’s just another reason why it’s very important to make sure that you are insuring your travel purchases.”
-
White House Easter Egg Roll: Trump mocks 'Biden autopen' as he signs autographs for kids
-
Savannah Guthrie returns to ‘Today’ show for first time after mother’s sudden disappearance
-
How is Savannah Guthrie feeling after returning to 'Today' amid her mom's disappearance?
-
Top 10 smartest countries: Check full list
-
New aging brain study finds single protein behind cognitive decline and possible reversal
-
Cathie Wood invests millions in rising tech stock as Ark Innovation fund faces mixed returns
-
Travel warning issued for travellers in Canada heading to India despite tourism appeal
-
TVA CEO Don Moul to retire after less than a year leading us largest public utility
-
Pizza chain, Gina Maria, closes all locations, files for bankruptcy after 50 years
-
Major bill in the works to save dozens of hero dogs
-
Waitrose sacks employee following ‘altercation’ over stolen Easter eggs
-
Trump’s plan for a massive voter database sparks intensifying debate among election officials