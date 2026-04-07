Kim Kardashian breaks silence as Lewis Hamilton makes their love Instagram official

Lewis Hamilton was driving around his race car at high speeds around the streets of Japan.

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has expressed her true feelings after her rumoured boyfriend Lewis Hamilton apparently made their love Instagram official.

Kim and Lewis Hamilton made their relationship Instagram official after weeks of romance rumors on Monday.

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The Formula One driver posted an Instagram reel, and the reality TV star, was seen sitting shotgun of his bright red Ferrari while he was driving.

Hamilton was driving around his race car at high speeds around the streets of Japan.

He posted the video with caption “HERE WE GO AGAIN, TOKYO DRIFT VOL III.”

Fans and friends dropped sweet comments on the post.

Kim Kardashian also sent love to Hamilton by pressing the heart button on his post.

At the end of the video, Kim Kardashian could be seen sitting in the passenger seat and smiling widely after Hamilton showed off some of his driving tricks.

In late March, Kim and Hamilton were seen walking together in Tokyo. Kardashian reportedly brought along her three youngest children: Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, where they were reportedly introduced to her new boyfriend.

The Kardashian star recently traveled back to California for an extravagant Easter celebration with her family.

Kim and Hamilton were first rumored to be dating in early February when they were seen on what appeared to be a romantic weekend trip in Europe.