Drew Barrymore makes heartbreaking confession about self-perception

Drew Barrymore has been dealing with body insecurities silently and the trauma she has been enduring had her visibly moved in a recent discussion.

On the recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 51-year-old American actress and producer opened up about living with body insecurities for years after embracing motherhood.

Advertisement

For those unaware, Barrymore, who tied the knot with Will Kopelman in June 2012, welcomed her first child, a daughter, Olive Barrymore Kopelman, in September 2012, while their second child, a daughter, Frankie Barrymore Kopelman, arrived in April 2014.

After two years of their second child’s birth, the couple annulled their marriage in August 2016; however, they have an amicable co-parenting relationship.

Barrymore told her audience that she has been afraid of “wearing 'form-fitting clothing” because of body image issues since she became a mother.

She said, “The other day, I was walking down the street – and I’ve had two C-sections and I’m so wrecked down there that I permanently just…I can’t wear a lot of different types of pants.”

One more time she could not suppress negative thoughts about her physical appearance when she was walking around in a shorter shirt and she couldn’t keep her jacket close. “And I’m walking around and I was [thinking], I don’t want anyone to see this.”

The Charlie’s Angels star was trying hard to control her tears as she made the revelation, which prompted her guest Dawn Benwood to come out on the stage to console her.

Benwood told her, “Just hearing your story, I just thought of how I felt two days ago walking down the street on a Sunday with my daughter.”

“I totally get it. And I’ve gotta tell you, I’m looking at you and all I see is just your beautiful hard work – that I only know because you told us, I wouldn’t know otherwise – and you look so stunning,” she assured Barrymore.

It is pertinent to mention that despite dealing with self-consciousness, Drew Barrymore is pushing herself beyond her limits and her forthcoming black comedy film Outcome is evidence of it.

The film, which will be out on April 10, 2026, follows “Hollywood star Reef as he is forced to confront his problems and atone for his past after being threatened by a bizarre video footage from his past,” according to its synopsis.

Notably, along with Barrymore, the film stars Keanu Reeves, Martin Scorsese, Cameron Diaz, Jonah Hill, Susan Lucci, and others.