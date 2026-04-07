Chris Martin's fears grow as daughter Apple Martin opts for 'very bad path'

Former partners Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are said to be fighting over the future of their daughter Apple Martin.

For those unaware, Gwyneth and Chris, who tied the knot in 2003, welcomed two children together, Apple and Moses Martin, and annulled their marriage in 2016. They called their separation “consciously uncoupling.”

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Apple has established her name in the fashion industry, as she has started attending and recently made her debut at the Chanel Haute Couture show during 2023 Paris Fashion Week.

An insider told Radar Online that despite her career preferences being set, her mother, the 53-year-old American actress and businesswoman, wants her to become an Academy Award-winning actress, while her father, Chris, Coldplay frontman, is totally against it.

He fears that the fierce and intense culture of Hollywood could overwhelm her beyond repair.

According to the source, "Chris worries about what the entertainment industry does to people. The chances she will listen to him are less than zero. She's very headstrong and knows what she wants.”

"She has a vision for stardom that's very all-encompassing –modeling, music, movies. She's ready to go all the way in,” noted the insider.

Notably, Apple has great “confidence” and with Gwyneth “behind her,” it feels “hard” that she “could fail.”

It is pertinent to mention that "not that failure or success is what worries Chris. It's everything that comes along with stardom – all the pressure and excess. It can take people down a very bad path. He's seen it up close many times over, and he can't help but want to protect his little girl from that risk,” concluded the source.