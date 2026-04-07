Cardi B under spotlight for post before Offset shooting

Offset shot at Casino: Cardi B's social media activity hours before incident comes under focus

Offset, a well-known rapper, was shot outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Monday. Now his ex-wife, Cardi B, social media activity hours before the incident came under spotlight.

The pair have been in an on-and-off relationship for years. Beginning in 2017, the ex-couple had parted ways and reconciled multiple times. Though they are now divorced.

Advertisement

However, Cardi B's last post on social media comes under focus, which was shared hours before the Offset late-night shooting incident.

She was promoting her upcoming album, Am I The Drama? while celebrating her career successes.

“Can y’all believe it’s been EIGHT years already?!,” she wrote. “Now I’m out here on tour, ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’ is out in the world, and I feel like I’m reaching a new level in my career."

"And guess what? I still want MOOOOORE. Thank you guys for riding with me this long… It’s only up from heaaaa."

So far, Cardi B has not publicly broken her silence on the shooting of the father of her three kids.

Who shot Offset?

Though details about the assailant are currently unknown. Police have remained tight-lipped about the shooting, sharing only that two individuals were under arrest from the scene.

“Seminole Police were on site immediately, and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure, and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal," the Seminole Police Department's rep told TMZ.

Meanwhile, Offset's condition is reportedly stable after the shooting.