Royal expert warns Meghan Markle, Harry amid their plans of 'revenge'

Kate Middleton and Prince William will also celebrate Prince Louis’ eighth birthday and their 15th wedding anniversary

A royal expert has warned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the royal couple plan their ‘revenge’ to royal family with their trip to Australia.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Richard Palmer has warned that Harry and Meghan’s upcoming trip to Australia risks riling senior members of the royal family.

Advertisement

Palmer claims Meghan and Harry might see the highly publicised Australia visit as a way of silencing critics who have spent years “putting them down”.

He warned, “Their Australia trip is one of, if not the, most anticipated royal events of the year. They want to prove their critics wrong so will be hoping it is a huge success. If it is, it will be Meghan’s revenge.”

Moreover, the expert said the royal couple also risk overshadowing some key moments for the royal family back in Britain.

Meghan and Harry are expected to arrive in Australia later this month, however, April is already an extremely busy month for the monarchy.

Royals will mark the centenary of the birth of late Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate Middleton and Prince William will also celebrate Prince Louis’ eighth birthday and their 15th wedding anniversary also falling within the same seven-day period.

The expert further claims, “There still seems to be an awful lot of tension with other members of the family and the royal household. Clearly Buckingham Palace and the Sussex camp are speaking, so there’ll be a certain amount of deconflicting going on.”

Palmer also believes this will also annoy King Charles and other members of the family if, as seems likely, Meghan and Harry “garner a lot of media attention” while they’re out in Australia, and then that overshadows whatever’s going on back here.