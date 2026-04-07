Arnold Schwarzenegger's biggest fear triggers as he gets ready to play dream role

It is beinArnold Schwarzenegger's biggest fear triggers as he gets ready to play dream roleg reported that Arnold Schwarzenegger has pushed himself into a gruelling workout as he has signed on for the Conan the Barbarian sequel.

For those unaware, the 78-year-old Hollywood actor and former Governor of California played the role of Conan the Barbarian in the 1982 American sword-and-sorcery film directed by John Milius.

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Radar Online reported that Conan the Barbarian sequel, King Conan, is already in the works. Christopher McQuarrie, who is famous for directing the Mission Impossible franchise, will direct the movie.

The film was about "a powerful warrior seeks to avenge the genocide of his people and the murder of his parents at the hands of a snake cult," as per its synopsis.

An insider told the outlet that to act in the action film, Schwarzenegger has started hitting the gym to get in shape, as the role demands extreme physical strength.

The source said, "The new Conan the Barbarian movie is no joke, and things are moving quickly after several months of behind-the-scenes planning. Arnold is still pretty robust, especially for somebody his age, and he's had a return to the Conan role on his mind ever since he left politics.”

Now, his dream to revive his role is finally coming true, as things have “taken a leap forward.” Also, “He's not afraid of action sequences, and he's not afraid to take his shirt off!”

"What he is afraid of is making a substandard sequel. He's already hitting the gym with renewed effort and pushing himself to the limit,” stated the insider.

Schwarzenegger is determined to display his “real physique on display as much as possible” despite knowing the fact that “special effects will be deployed to make up the difference.”

"No matter what, he's going to appear incredibly impressive and imposing in this movie. So much of this has been underway for a long time, but now Arnold has secured the full backing and muscle of 20th Century Studios behind him,” concluded the source.