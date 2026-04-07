Kanye West blocked from UK as explosive decision announced

Home Office barred Kanye West from entering the UK

Pressure was mounting on the Keir Starmer government to act fast on Kanye West headlining Wireless Festival after several quarters raised questions on the rapper being set to perform in the UK over his antisemitic past.

Now, a decision has been made.

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Ye is barred from entering the UK, the Home Office said, a move which is expected to send ripples across the music world.

Quoting the Home Office, the BBC reported that Kanye West's presence would not be conducive to the public good.

It is worth noting that Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood "has powers to exclude someone from Britain if they are not considered conducive to the public good".

The ruling comes after Ye addressed the controversy directly, stating his goal to perform in London is to form unity, not to cause discord.

"My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music."

In the letter, which he titled 'Those I've Hurt', he extends an invitation to meet with the Jewish community members in the UK.

"I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen."

Further in the letter, Ye doubled down on his apology, writing, "I know words aren’t enough – I’ll have to show change through my actions." If you’re open, I’m here."

After a house-packed performance at SoFi Stadium, West was booked to headline the three-day Wireless Festival.

However, his past anti-Semitic remarks sparked a furious response in some circles, who claimed Ye's apology still lacked sincerity.