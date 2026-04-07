Kim Kardashian 'targeted slapping' video sparks hilarious reactions

A video of Kim Kardashian getting slapped by her sister Kourtney Kardashian resurfaced when a user shared it in response to an X post asking users "what was the most embarrassing moment on live TV?

The resurfaced video shared with the caption," Kim getting slapped so hard that her makeup stuck on the wall will forever have me in tears," has garnered over four million views.

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"What a targeted slapping," said an x user commenting the video. Another said,"Imagine being popular and you got this typa relationship with your family."

"The internet might move fast, but some moments live forever," said another.

The video is a clip from the Season 18 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians , which originally aired in March 2020. The clip shows Kim Kardashian and her older sister Kourtney getting into a physical fight.

They were arguing about work ethic and family priorities. Kim felt Kourtney was slacking on the brand, Kourtney felt Kim was too controlling.



