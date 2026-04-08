Dianna Russini caught off guard on Instagram after cheating scandal with Mike Vrabel

Hundreds of people flocked to the comments section of Dianna Russini's last Instagram post as soon as the NFL reporter's scandalous photos with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel were published by Page Six.

Page Six photo

"Phew i made it before it deactivated," wrote a user in the comments section of a post shared on March 26.

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"Here before she turns the comments off," said another.

Dianna Russini with husband Kevin Goldschmidt

Another user said, "I see now how you rose your way to the top."

Photos obtained by Page Six appear to show Mike Vrabel and the New York Times’ top NFL reporter holding hands and hugging at a luxurious hotel.

Page Six photo

Vrabel and Dianna Russini were spotted two weekends ago at the Ambiente in Sedona, Arizona, a boutique resort set against the breathtaking Brins Mesa mountain range.

Mike Vrabel with his wife Jen Vrabel

Citing sources, the outlet reported that the pair, both married to other people, had breakfast on the patio of the hotel restaurant around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, before spending a leisurely hour or so together at the pool and lounging side-by-side in a hot tub.

Russini is married to Shake Shack executive Kevin Goldschmidt. They tied the knot in 2020 and have two children.

Mike Vrabel and wife Jen Vrabel reportedly met as student athletes at Ohio State University and celebrated 25 years of marriage in 2024. They have two sons, one of whom, Tyler, briefly played for the Atlanta Falcons, according to Page Six.



