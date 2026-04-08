Kim Kardashian speaks out on Kanye West's UK ban controversy

Kim Kardashian is reportedly "heartbroken" as the UK government refused her ex-husband Kanye West's visa application.

The reality TV personality, who shares four kids with the Gold Digger rapper, believes that Kanye's new public humiliation will largely impact the future of her children.

Advertisement

"This isn’t just about Kanye," an insider spilled to Rob Shuter. "This is about the children — their future, and how this follows them."

"At some point, they’ll understand their dad is banned from a country," explained the confidant. "That’s a lot for any child to carry."

The source added that the SKIMS founder is "trying to protect them from as much pain as possible, however, she also understands the situation."

Revealing Kim's main concern, the insider said, "Her biggest fear is that they’ll be punished for something their dad did, that they’ll carry this unfairly."

“She wants them to feel safe, loved, and separate from the chaos,” added a tipster.

On April 6, Ye submitted an application to travel to Britain, but the UK government has refused the request on the grounds that his presence would not be "conducive to the public good."

Kanye was scheduled to perform at the Wireless Festival in London.

As per the BBC, the controversial rapper was banned from entering the UK due to his past antisemitic remarks.