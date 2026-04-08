Did Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena have kids before his shocking death?
Aubrey Plaza had a long relationship with Jeff Baena as they bonded over creative work and common interests
Aubrey Plaza had a long relationship with Jeff Baena as they bonded over creative work and common interests.
The couple, who began dating from 2011, tied the knot in 2020. However, the pair separated in 2024.
A year later, Baaena passed away. The cause of death was suicide. Yet, in a relationship over a decade, the pair do not share any children.
But not any longer, as Plaza is, according to reports, expecting her first child from her partner Chris Abbott.
The reports first reported by People come just over a year after the death of Baena, which sent the actress into a shock for quite some time.
An insider tells the outlet, “It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year. “They feel very blessed.”
Though, the pair have kept their romance private since they began dating. In addition, the pair also starred in the Broadway show Danny and the Deep Blue Sea and the 2020 film Black Bear.
-
Tori Spelling issues first statement after horrific California car crash
-
Ray Stevens suffers nasty fall: Here's what doctor reveals about his condition
-
Offset shooting controversy takes new turn as Lil Tjay is arrested
-
NASA clarifies video of Nutella jar on Artemis II
-
Kanye West blocked from UK as explosive decision announced
-
Chris Martin's fears grow as daughter Apple Martin opts for 'very bad path'
-
Cardi B under spotlight for post before Offset shooting
-
Melissa Gilbert claims Timothy Busfield's accusers are 'victims of the parents'?
-
Elizabeth Banks drops bombshell about Elle Fanning's casting in 'Hunger Games' prequel
-
Kim Kardashian breaks silence as Lewis Hamilton makes their love Instagram official
-
Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively's settlement talks shatter at final hour
-
Who shot Offset? Rapper Lil Tjay is in custody after incident