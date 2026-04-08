Did Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena have kids before his shocking death?

Do Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena share any children?

Aubrey Plaza had a long relationship with Jeff Baena as they bonded over creative work and common interests.

The couple, who began dating from 2011, tied the knot in 2020. However, the pair separated in 2024.



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A year later, Baaena passed away. The cause of death was suicide. Yet, in a relationship over a decade, the pair do not share any children.

But not any longer, as Plaza is, according to reports, expecting her first child from her partner Chris Abbott.

The reports first reported by People come just over a year after the death of Baena, which sent the actress into a shock for quite some time.

An insider tells the outlet, “It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year. “They feel very blessed.”

Though, the pair have kept their romance private since they began dating. In addition, the pair also starred in the Broadway show Danny and the Deep Blue Sea and the 2020 film Black Bear.