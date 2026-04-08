US and Iran agree ceasefire as Strait of Hormuz reopens under two-week deal brokered by Pakistan
Iran ceasefire deal was reached on Tuesday, less than two hours before a deadline set by President Donald Trump
The United States and Iran have agreed to a temporary ceasefire, allowing the Strait of Hormuz to reopen and easing immediate tensions in the region.
According to Reuters, the deal was reached on Tuesday, less than two hours before a deadline set by President Donald Trump, who had warned that failure to reopen the key shipping route would mean "a whole civilization will die.”
Pakistan brokered the agreement, proposing a two-week pause in hostilities while Iran permits marine traffic through the strait.
Tehran accepted the plan, confirming its armed forces would co-ordinate safe passage for vessels during the period.
Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the country would halt defensive operations as long as the United States and Israel also stop their attacks.
Iran’s National Security Council confirmed the agreement had been approved by its leadership.
Trump described a proposal from Iran as "a workable basis on which to negotiate," after previously calling it "a significant step" but "not good enough."
The proposal includes lifting sanctions, releasing frozen assets and withdrawing US forces from the region, Reuters reported, citing Iranian media.
It also allows “controlled transit” through the Strait of Hormuz.
White House officials told Reuters that Israel has agreed to the ceasefire and will suspend its bombing campaign.
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