Georgia elections: Clay Fuller victory strengthens Republican majority after runoff win
Trump-backed candidate defeated Democrat Shawn Harris, securing the strongly conservative district for Republicans
Republican Clay Fuller has won Georgia’s runoff election to replace former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
According to CBS News, the Trump-backed candidate defeated Democrat Shawn Harris, securing the strongly conservative district for Republicans and helping maintain the party’s narrow 217-214 majority in the House of Representatives.
Fuller, a lieutenant colonel in the Georgia Air National Guard, will serve the remainder of Greene’s term, which runs until January.
Speaking to Fox News, Fuller credited US President Donald Trump for his victory.
“He was the difference-maker,” Fuller said.
“He made all the difference in the world. It was the honour of my lifetime to be able to get his endorsement.”
The race went to a runoff after neither candidate secured a majority in the 10 March special election. Harris had initially performed slightly better, benefiting from a split Republican vote in a crowded primary.
Despite the loss, Harris signalled he would continue his campaign: “This wasn't the result we wanted, but the message is clear — people here are ready for leadership that puts them first. The fight continues. On to November!”
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