Ray Stevens suffers nasty fall: Here's what doctor reveals about his condition

Ray Stevens breaks his neck after terrible tumble

Ray Stevens, a legendary country musician, recently had a nasty tumble, resulting in a broken neck.



The Streak hitmaker, who is 87, had a terrible day on March 29. He was admitted to a hospital briefly in Nashville.

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Now, back at home, Steven is in high spirits, as fans made a beeline to convey their concerns and prayers while he recovered.

According to the press release, doctors advised the singer to wear a neck brace for at least four weeks, adding, "Despite the injury, he remains fully mobile and in good spirits as he continues his recovery."

Steven, meanwhile, is gearing up for his upcoming album Favourites Old & New on April 10.

The album is set to have 13 tracks, which, from a press release, said, it "features a curated mix of beloved standards alongside new selections from a range of talented songwriters."

“I had a lot of fun creating this album, 'Favourites Old & New'," the musician said in a press release statement.

“It really does contain a few of my favourite old songs as well as favourite new ones penned by some talented writers. I just hope Ray Stevens fans enjoy it as much as Ray Stevens!”

This is not the first time Steven had a health scare. Last year, he suffered a minor heart attack, prompting him to opt for surgery, which, in return, forced him to axe his show in the CabaRay Showroom in Nashville.