Prince William and Kate Middleton take break from royal duties

Prince William and Kate Middleton will take a break away from royal duties to spend time with their children.

According to GB News, the Prince and Princess of Wales's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all enjoying a three-week Easter break from their local school.

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The outlet reported that the couple often spend much of their Easter holidays at Anmer Hall in the Sandringham Estate, Norfolk.

The future king and his wife's final official engagement together before the break came on Easter Sunday, April 5.

All five members stepped out for the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Cameras captured a sweet moment between the Princess of Wales and her daughter, who held each other's hands as they walked away from the church.

The pair's close moment offered another brief insight into their close bond, after it was revealed Charlotte's hair is sometimes even styled by her mother.

They had been joined at Windsor Castle by King Charles and Queen Camilla, along with other members of the Royal Family.



