Prince William and Kate Middleton take break from royal duties
The Prince and Princess of Wales are spending time with their children
Prince William and Kate Middleton will take a break away from royal duties to spend time with their children.
According to GB News, the Prince and Princess of Wales's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all enjoying a three-week Easter break from their local school.
The outlet reported that the couple often spend much of their Easter holidays at Anmer Hall in the Sandringham Estate, Norfolk.
The future king and his wife's final official engagement together before the break came on Easter Sunday, April 5.
All five members stepped out for the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Cameras captured a sweet moment between the Princess of Wales and her daughter, who held each other's hands as they walked away from the church.
The pair's close moment offered another brief insight into their close bond, after it was revealed Charlotte's hair is sometimes even styled by her mother.
They had been joined at Windsor Castle by King Charles and Queen Camilla, along with other members of the Royal Family.
-
Kate Middleton finally sees Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for ‘what he really is’: Insider
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s brand ‘recoverable’ despite Netflix As Ever setback
-
Andrew begging King Charles to keep communication open
-
Sarah Ferguson contacting friends from ‘hiding’: Deeply depressed
-
Sarah Ferguson made Prince William ‘furious’ with obnoxious comment
-
Why Kate Middleton makes ‘big difference’ in the Royal Family
-
Meghan Markle is urged to skip hopes of ‘revenge’ on Royals
-
Sarah Ferguson is ‘angry’ and feels ‘betrayed’ by Royals
-
Kate Middleton was ‘spooked’ during early romance with Prince William
-
Kate Middleton ‘bookish’ personality led to childhood ‘bullying’
-
Meghan Markle's Aussie retreat struggles to fill seats?
-
Sarah Ferguson feels entitled to rant over Royal family's behaviour
-
Prince William earns praise for ‘no-nonsense’ approach amid Andrew drama
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new plans regarding Australia revealed
-
Where will Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor be buried once he passes away?
-
Meghan Markle receives support as bizarre Easter egg criticism backfires
-
Kate Middleton sends strong message to Meghan Markle after 'shameless stunts'
-
Sarah Ferguson is meeting with Andrew: Inside secret trips that are making William mad