Meghan Markle has shifted gears but ‘what in the name of bunny ears is going on?’

The shift Meghan Markle’s Instagram has been making is not lost on Ms Alison Boshoff and in a more recent piece for the Daily Mail she describes the royals’ transformation as a transformation of sorts.

She explained this in great detail using the Easter post as an example and noted how different this is from before because in the past, Meghan has always been reluctant to ‘offer up’ her children “for public consumption” as she’s put it in the past. This was also proved by those first pictures of baby Archie, where he was swaddled to obscure his face on the steps of his hospital.

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But now, in barely three months, the public has seen a flurry of posts where the tots are mentioned, or where they have videos credited to them, (as was the case with the one of Harry and Meghan dancing together.) In contrast, Prince William and Kate Middleton have all but stopped sharing theirs all together, according to Ms Boshoff’s observations.

With all this change happening in less than a few months the expert went as far as to ask, “what in the name of bunny ears is going on?”

She even referenced a source close to the couple’s side of the pond for having told her that Meghan is planning “her next direction” or a ‘pivot’ if you will. One that will involve “leaning into what she calls her greatest and most relatable role – as a mother.”

Separate focus is also being offered to her lifestyle brand As Ever for its growing range of offerings from chocolate to sets but per another separate insider that spoke to Ms Boshoff too, Meghan lacks direction and her entire enterprise, “it’s scattergun, she is just trying anything to see what sticks. Which is as good a reason as any as to why she is now moving into the ‘mommy space’.”

The source even concluded by saying, “nobody wants to pay for her kitchen tips, but this is an area where she can find some credibility. It’s not lost on anyone that she keeps on posting videos of her with Lili, it feels like it’s almost every day now. That’s where she is going, and there is so much money in it.”

The contrasts in all this is massive as well. Because back when they first moved away from the Firm Prince Harry and Meghan both were said to be shields to their childrens’ privacy.

In one of her more famous analogies Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in their post-Megxit interview, “if you're at work and you have a photograph of your child on your desk, and your coworker says, 'Oh, my gosh, your kid's so cute. That's fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?' You go, 'No. This is the picture I'm comfortable sharing with you'.”

This is the same interview where Meghan and Harry also said there was an unnamed royal who questioned Prince Archie’s potential skin color, as at the time the Duchess was pregnant.

Around that same time, Prince Harry even sued one agency for trying to take pictures of his kids when they were playing in their backyard as well. The agency in question X17 even issued an apology as a result and the pictures they took were later taken down.