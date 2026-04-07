Sarah Ferguson gripped by fresh fear over Epstein testimony in US

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly afraid to return to US amid concerns she could face scrutiny over her past links to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a report by The Mirror, the former Duchess of York is worried about potential backlash from Epstein’s victims if she sets foot in America again.

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The report also claimed that there is the possibility of being asked to testify as part of a wider investigation into Epstein sex-trafficking network.

An insider revealed that former Prince Andrew’s wife’s concerns intensified after US congressman Suhas Subramanyam urged her to appear before Congress in connection with the probe.

“Sarah has made it clear to those around her she will never set foot in America again,” the source told the publication.

They added, “She is deeply worried about the reaction she would face, whether from Epstein’s victims or scrutiny from Congress.

"She feels it would be unbearable and does not want to be put in a position under oath where she would be asked not only about Epstein but also about Andrew.

“It has not been a difficult decision despite how deeply entrenched in America she once was.”



Meanwhile, sources are suggesting that Ferguson appears increasingly “dishevelled” while navigating life away from royal family following the loss of her titles and her eviction from Royal Lodge.

Fergie and Andrew lost their titles and residence due to their past ties with the convicted sex offender.