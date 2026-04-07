Meghan Markle’s takeover of Prince Harry that the Queen ‘saw’: Author exposes systematic overhaul

Meghan Markle’s takeover of Prince Harry that the Queen ‘saw’

Accusations have been abuzz against Meghan Markle mere months after she married into the Royal Family, whether it be because of the absence of her father Thomas Markle from her wedding, or the fact that King Charles chose to walk her own the aisle. But a new book by commentator and author Hugo Vickers exposes something far more systematic, from Meghan’s side.

The book that exposes this and accuses Meghan of the systematic overhaul of Prince Harry’s voice comes via Queen Elizabeth II. In it the longtime friend of the Firm wrote of the things Meghan slowly banned near her abode, as well as the rude behavior with which she roamed.

Advertisement

According to one allegation, Meghan is said to have been rude to the gardeners in Windsor, prompting Queen Elizabeth, now passed, to step in.

Furthermore, she’s even said to have banned the presence of cars near the sports ground simply because “she could see them” from nearby Frogmore Cottage.

Frogmore Cottage.

But the kicker was the shift that observers are said to have noted in Prince Harry’s speeches because barely a few months into his marriage, they already had a “Californian ring” to them. Mr Vickers even reveals, “in October 2018, they had visited Australia, deemed a successful tour, but every speech that Harry made was vetted by Meghan. The following year, 2019, he appeared uncomfortable and the rapport between them looked nil. He seemed unhappy on Easter Day, and in a general sense a man who had ‘bitten off more than he could chew’.”

A few years after that the Sandringham summit happened, which many deem the final conversation before Megixt that pushed the Sussexes to the other side of the pond.

At the time, Prince Harry, looking “keen to discuss a way forward with the Queen” wanted a ‘half-in, half-out arrangement’, “whereby he would be self-financing but could still work for the Royal Family,” as Mr Vickers explains. For this reason “in the new year of 2020, the three Private Secretaries, Sir Edward Young, Sir Clive Alderton and Simon Case, went into summit mode on the Sandringham estate and drafted their proposal.

However, when Prince Harry went to Sandringham for the meeting he was told “it was either all in or all out” and thus he’s said to have returned to Canada “reluctantly out.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Life After Megxit:

As for what happened afterwards, the ‘transition’ is said to have happened rapidly, as seen in behind-the-scenes images the Sussexes shared in their docuseries for Netflix a couple of years later.

From Vancouver Island, Canada to Santa Barbara, California, and Tyler Perry’s house in between, the couple moved around in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But before that, their last leg of royal work included attending the Endeavour Fund Awards and the Commonwealth Day Service held at Westminster Abbey.

A couple of years later news came that a 12-month ‘review period’ concluded, which meant that the Sussexes would officially be confirmed as not returning to royal life. This also led to the stripping of Prince Harry’s honorary military titles, and royal patronages.

From that point on the interviews, (Oprah Winfrey, 60 Minutes, CBS, BBC) the docuseries, (Harry & Meghan) began, right after deals were signed with both Netflix and Spotify.

Harry and Meghan packing suitcases/ Source: Netflix

Harry and Meghan packing suitcases/ Source: Netflix

While the Netflix deal is said to be ongoing, despite it being in a diminished capacity, the Spotify deal fell through and fans even saw the CEO, Daniel Ek, come out and accuse the couple of being “grifters.”

A couple of years later, around 2023, in January the memoir that Prince Harry had been working on came out, titled Spare, and showcased details from the Sandringham summit, the dog bowl incident (where Prince Harry was thrown in by his brother) as well as a promise of ‘more material’ should a second book be in consideration.

In between all this (in 2021) Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor joined the family, but not before Meghan suffered a miscarriage that she later penned for The New York Times, titled ‘The Losses We Share’.

The only documented returns to the UK where Meghan followed her husband was for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee (June 2022), then later her funeral as well. However, it did not end there because then the King’s Coronation followed, Lilibet and Archie became Prince and Princess, as is their ‘birthright’ in the words of their father, following that many years later the father and son duo made their first official contact in Windsor Castle, over tea for nearly an hour. Since then the anti-royal interviews have reduced, and its said the Sussexes are working towards rehabilitation, despite Prince William’s rumored dissatisfaction.