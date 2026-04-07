Epstein victim comes forward: ‘I have a seat reserved for King Charles in the US’

A victim of Jeffrey Epstein has just come forward with a flurry of claims, statements, calls for actions and demands from the Crown, given the connection of the King’s brother to the financier and child sex trafficker.

This victim in question is named Rina Oh and has claimed she’s open to hosting a ‘mock tea party’ of sorts outside the White House with reserved seating for the King of England.

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Ms Oh herself claims to have been ‘groomed’ and ‘sexually assaulted’ by Epstein when she was only 21-years-old and has started to raise concerns about the rising costs of therapy and other efforts of aide for all those who’ve suffered since then.

What’s pertinent to mention also is that most of Epstein’s revelations come straight from the documents released by the Department of Justice, on their official website.

As part of her plea she even highlighted one charity that is working to aid in this, by providing Epstein’s victims in particular with support however, with the King’s visit to the UK set for this month, and the 250th anniversary of the United States fast approaching on the 4th of July, she’s sat down and claims to Metro, “if the King and Queen really do support the victims, then it would be a nice gesture to meet with some of them. It would show that he cared.”

As for her plan she’s said, “I don’t mind gathering a group and going to Washington. We’ll just sit in and have afternoon tea in front of the White House gates. I’ll just sit outside and wait for him”, with the seat reserved.

In terms of what pulled Ms Oh into Epstein’s orbit it’s said she saw him amid promises of an art scholarship that transformed into ‘abuse’. But “we don’t need any apologies. We want action,” she’s said in the same conversation. “If he were really sorry, he would support the victims by making sure they get proper mental health treatment. I know the royal family is very big into mental health care. Some victims are a complete mess. There are lots of non-functional survivors.”

It is in light of this that her next plea rang out, and sees her claim, “new victims are coming forward every day. The more we speak out, the more people come forward. I know a decent number of women have not joined these lawsuits and are not getting therapy.”

For those still unversed with the magnitude with Epstein’s trafficking ring, its estimated that he had more than 1,000 victims and in the eyes of Ms Oh, rehab is important and must have come from King Charles’ coffers. Regarding this she’s said, “victims need continuing mental health care. If they have to stop and go cold Turkey in 2028, it may actually cause them to regress. If you really feel sorry, you will help the victims rehabilitate. It would not be an admission of wrongdoing, but it would mean that the King’s words are not in vain when he said that he supports the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein. We would probably respect him.”

She didn’t end there either, in fact she made another call to action, which is for the Firm to set up scholarships for those victims who were never able to graduate High School or attend any kind of training that would help them earn a livable wage. In her view, “before they met Jeffrey Epstein, a lot of these girls had career aspirations and dreams, and he crushed them. That is what he did with me.”

Prince William, King Charles’ Past Claims About Mental Health:

Prince William and King Charles have been advocates for mental health support for years now. Their contribution to the mental health landscape dates back to 1991, on the 150th Anniversary of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, Brighton when the King was still the Prince of Wales.

His speech at the time, although filled with a bit of humor said, “In this spirit I want you to know how much I sympathise with you in what must be, at times, a literally soul-destroying task. As a profession your calling is to try and bring a measure of healing and comfort to the mental anguish and suffering of countless numbers of people. And yet you have to operate in an environment which I suspect most people who consider themselves sane and 'normal' (whatever that is!) prefer to shun or make jokes about. Not only that, but you are also working within the confines of current society, whose attitude and outlook must necessarily colour your approach.”

Prince William similarly has talked about this, on many an occasion too. Whether it be during a BBC Radio 1 Discussion, in 2024 to a Panel Discussion, 2026, as well as his speech for ‘Stronger Minds’ where he focused on ‘ending the taboo’ around mental health, etc.