Inside Sarah Ferguson’s quiet retreat amid Jeffrey Epstein controversy

Former Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson’s whereabouts has been found with reports claiming she has been keeping a low profile in Northern Ireland.

Ever since her alleged emails to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were resurfaced, she has been hiding out.

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The former Duchess of York is believed to have retreated to a luxury spa in Donegal in an apparent bid to avoid public attention.

She was last photographed on December 12 at St James’s Palace during the christening of her granddaughter Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi.

Speaking on her “disappearance,” a source told Radar Online, "Northern Ireland has become a key refuge in what people are jokingly calling the case of the 'disappeared ex-duchess.'”

“It offers exactly what Sarah Ferguson seems to be seeking – privacy, distance, and the ability to move without constant scrutiny,” they added.

The source continued, "Her time in Northern Ireland is not accidental – it reflects a conscious decision to step back and regroup.

“In the context of everything that's happened, from Andrew's situation to her own past associations, it makes sense that she would choose somewhere so rural and discreet."