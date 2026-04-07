Sarah Ferguson relying on wealthy friends during secret world tour
Sarah Ferguson reportedly on secret sofa-surfing world tour with wealthy friends
Sarah Ferguson is reportedly traveling the globe with insiders claiming that the former Duchess of York is relying on friends’ hospitality.
An insider said that ex-wife of former Prince Andrew is on a “secret sofa-surfing world tour,” per The Express.
Reports claimed that Fergie has been seen in destinations ranging from Qatar to Switzerland and Ireland as she avoids public appearances since christening of her granddaughter, Athena Mapelli Mozzi.
Now, sources are suggesting that Ferguson appears increasingly “dishevelled” while navigating life away from royal family following the loss of her titles and her eviction from Royal Lodge.
Fergie and Andrew lost their titles and residence due to their past ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Meanwhile, an insider told Radar Online that Fergie has been warned to not expose royal secrets amid rumours she is planning to write a memoir or give a tell-all interview.
"There has definitely been discussion about whether she might try to pursue what some are calling a 'royal revenge plot' through another book, but the guidance she is receiving is very direct – 'don't bother,' because it is simply not worth it for her in the long run,” the insider said.
They added, "From an industry standpoint, the calculation is quite stark. Any potential financial gain or short-term attention would likely be outweighed by the reputational risks, especially given the level of scrutiny she is currently facing.”
“And she would be killing any chances of being bankrolled into silence over what she knows about the royal family by King Charles for one payday.”
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