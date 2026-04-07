Meghan Markle’s new Instagram video leaves viewers uneasy
Meghan Markle sparks debate after sharing video of her daughter Princess Lilibet online
Meghan Markle has sparked online debate after sharing an Easter video featuring her daughter Princess Lilibet of Sussex.
To mark Easter, the Duchess of Sussex shared multiple videos of her kids, Prince Archie and Lili, on Instagram, which has left some viewers uneasy.
One of the short videos showed the four-year-old walking barefoot across the backyard of their Montecito home while holding a stuffed toy.
The video was filmed from behind which led some social media users comment that it felt unsettling as it seemed like it was being filmed by a “stalker.”
"This is kinda creepy. It's like Lilli has a stalker and we're seeing through his eyes," one person wrote on Reddit, per Radar Online.
Another penned, "This is a weird Easter post. Most moms I know post the kids finding their baskets or doing an egg hunt.”
"Even creepier that it's her own Mother who is following behind her, and filming an innocent moment to post on Instagram, to bait the public into paying them attention,” said another.
“I can’t even tell what’s supposed to be going on here. It’s like she told Lili to hold those two stuffies and just walk around so she could film," one comment read.
"Agreed! It has a truly sinister feel to it," penned a user.
a fifth comment read, "Head dropped. Walking calmly. No sugar rush from chocolate eggs. No talking to the bunny. No cuddling the bunny. Showing the bunny the area. Talking to the bunny about where the eggs are/ were hidden.
“Skipping about. Doing cartwheels. That would be normal behavior for a 4-year-old. They are excited over Easter and the prospects ahead. Put a black and white filter on, and it is straight out of a horror film."
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