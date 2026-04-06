Meghan Markle, Prince Harry team reaches out to Buckingham Palace?
Prince Harry hopes King Charles will extend an invitation for him to bring Meghan and their two children Archie and Lilibet to Sandringham
A royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s team is in contact with Buckingham Palace as the California-based couple plans to reconcile with King Charles and other senior royals.
According to a report by the Mirror, royal expert Richard Palmer says while a private invitation is not out of the question, there are some big hurdles to overcome.
Speaking to the outlet, Palmer said there is still “tension” between the royals and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
However, he claimed it's clear that "the Sussexes’ team is in contact with Buckingham Palace".
The expert says, “I can see one potential problem there, which is if Meghan is launching As Ever in the UK during a visit here. The King won’t want to be the backdrop or to be seen to be endorsing a commercial launch like that, so it will be important to consider the timing.”
“But when they came over for Trooping the Colour during the Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a senior source close to Charles stressed how wonderful it had been for him to see his grandchildren,” the expert said and adds “I think he’s genuinely missing out there and regretting missing out.”
Harry has expressed hope that King Charles will extend an invitation for him to bring Meghan Markle and their two children Archie and Lilibet to Sandringham this summer.
The Duke’s friend says “If the King was to say, 'Come up and spend some time with the family', he'd love that."
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