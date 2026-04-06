Why is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor still in the line of Succession?

King Charles and Prince William are unable to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of Succession, and the reason involves legal loopholes.

For those unversed, public outcry against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been extreme for months now, and many are calling for his complete removal as eight in line, however, it appears that is easier said than done and the frustration is sending Prince William over the edge.

Why Is Andrew Still in The Line of Succession?

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The reason this is not able to go through as swiftly as the heir is and his father would like, is due to there being no preexisting laws, according to reports.

Regarding this an insider has finally come forward with insight, according to their chat with OK! Magazine they claim the issue is getting even more complicated by things like the 1701 Act of Settlement which ensured that the Protestant heirs of Electress Sophia of Hanover would bypass nearly 50 Catholic claimants and be granted a place in the line of Succession.

But that isn’t the only issue at the moment, another is also the Statute of Westminster 1931 which means that legal autonomy is a right of all commonwealth UK territories oversees, like (Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Irish Free State, Newfoundland).

Inside Prince William’s Frustration:

This is why “there is a palpable sense William and Charles are seething and frustrated behind the scenes over the labyrinthine complications stopping Andrew from being axed from the line of succession, because while the public mood is clear, the legal reality is just proving far too extraordinarily difficult to navigate.”

Also, while “they would love to see swift action,” the issue is that “the system itself is so complex that even beginning that process raises questions that do not have straightforward answers.”