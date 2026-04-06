Sarah Ferguson’s letting herself go: Inside her couch surfing & lack of touch ups

There’s a lot that’s been going on behind the scenes with Sarah Ferguson and a pal of her just came forward to detail how bad her circumstances really are.

Insight into this ‘disheveled’ state has been referenced and brought to light by an anonymous pal. According to their findings, the mother of Bea and Eugenie, “hasn't been taking care of her roots or keeping up with her Botox.”

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Even in the houses of her friends is being said, “she really is low. She seems nervy,” they told the Daily Mail.

But that’s not the worst of it because what’s really been worrying her friend circle is that “she has three phones and she goes cycling through them because she's afraid that she might be being tracked. She is convinced that a lot of people wish her harm.”

Moreover, even her daughters are not keeping up close contact with her since the media frenzy started, and for those unversed it was because of her public bashing but private apology to a child sex offender named Jeffrey Epstein.

As for what she said the statement that she released it after getting exposed for having requested nearly £15,000 (approx. $24,000) from the financier (and called him a ‘supreme friend’ too). Her statement read, “I abhor pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say.”