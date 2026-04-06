King Charles asked to walk ‘diplomatic tightrope’ during US visit

King Charles is under a lot of pressure as he prepares for trip to US.

His Majesty, who will tour America end of this month, has come across tensions between Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Donald Trump.

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Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror : “This is part of the normal formal wording of a State Visit, however it does pertinently underline the fact that the King is doing the Government’s bidding. The Prime Minister has decided to deploy the soft power of the monarchy in the increasingly strained relations between the UK and the United States.”

She said: “Given the choice, I’ve no doubt that the King would much prefer to avoid the diplomatic tightrope he is now required to walk. But he knows that this is part of his job, and he has a wealth of experience to help him do it well.

“It’s something his mother also did expertly. In 1957, the late Queen visited President Dwight Eisenhower in the aftermath of the damaging Suez Crisis. Her job was the same as the King’s: to help mend fractured UK-US relations,” she notes.