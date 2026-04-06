Royal Easter: What Prince William, Kate were likely up to away from the public eye

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2026 Easter celebrations were largely outside of the public eye and former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond feels she has a good idea of what the Wasles’ likely got up to, given they still have time before donning the mantle of King and Queen.

Her conversation happened alongside The Mirror but saw her getting pretty candid because her first words involved highlighting just how fast the Wales’ jumped back into the swing of things after Kate’s cancer remission. In her own words she described this decision as “quite a shift” because “they’ve been out and about, up and down the country. So I think they’ll feel justified in taking as much time as they can over the Easter holidays to be with their children.”

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she didn’t end there either and instead added, “I know people say 'Well, I work hard too, but I don’t get to ring-fence the school holidays'. But the fact is that William and Catherine have a job for life: there is no retirement age for a King and Queen.”

That is why she added, “so I don’t begrudge them taking this valuable time to be with their young children as much as they can. Their holiday plans are always private, but the chances are they will spend most of their time at their home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.”

Andrew might be another motivator because “I’m sure they’ll welcome the chance to get away from the scandal surrounding William’s disgraced uncle, Andrew – who, of course, is now living just a few miles from Anmer Hall,” in Ms Bond’s words.

Alternatively, “the children will always enjoy having their granny and grandad around, and the Middletons are also very easy and welcome company for William and Catherine, who adore them. William and Kate are sure to be encouraging their children to enjoy all the outdoor activities they love as a family: romps on the beach, long walks with the dogs, barbecues if the weather is good enough and all sorts of sports.”

Especially since “after her cancer diagnosis, the princess relishes every moment she can spend outdoors – no matter what the weather. And she has always encouraged her children to do the same.”

George, Charlotte, Louis’ Easter:

In terms of what they might have gotten up to the commentator referenced some of Kate’s preferences as the outdoorsy type and added, “they love the wide open spaces in Norfolk, the freedom they have to explore the Sandringham estate and also to play, pretty unhindered, on the beaches.”

“It must be so liberating for them to be able to leap over the sand dunes or walk the dogs, almost like any other family. The Sandringham farm also offers an opportunity for all sorts of fun for the children, tractors to watch, animals to feed and fruit to pick.”

Hence “I wouldn’t be in the least surprised if the children were given a few household chores such as tidying their rooms, filling the dishwasher, brushing the dog and cleaning up after the puppies,” she said too before signing off with the words, “William and Catherine have both lived life outside the Palace walls, shopping, cooking and cleaning when they were at university and, afterwards, when they lived on Anglesey. They will want their children to understand that, even if you’re royal, you can still treat your home and parents with respect - and pull your weight.”