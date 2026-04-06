King Charles faces growing pressure as William’s influence rises in palace
King Charles’ decision on Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie sparks talk of royal tensions
King Charles has sparked talk of tensions within the royal family after Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were not seen at the royal Easter service at St George’s Chapel.
Royal biographer Andrew Lownie said that the daughters of former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have been getting mixed treatment when it comes to royal events as they appear to be left out of some gatherings but included in others.
The scrutiny around the sisters got heightened after their names also appeared in the Jeffrey Epstein files amid ongoing scandal of their parents over their past ties to the convicted sex offender.
Lownie suggested the unclear approach could mean the Prince William may now have a stronger influence in royal decisions, per The Mirror.
"The Royal Family seem to be repeating their mistakes with Andrew when it comes to Beatrice and Eugenie," Lownie said.
"They're banned from Royal Ascot, they're banned from Easter, then suddenly they are now coming to Ascot,” the royal expert added.
"Tom Sykes has pointed out that the Easter ban shows the waning power of the King in the face of an increasingly dominant William.
“This may well be the case, but if it is, then isn't he repeating the mistakes of his father and grandmother?"
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