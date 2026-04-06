Real reason why Prince William appears anxious during Easter appearance

Prince William appeared anxious during the Royal family’s Easter Sunday walk to the service at St George’s Chapel, according to a body language expert.

While senior royals presented a united front during the gathering led by King Charles and Queen Camilla, expert Judi James said the Prince of Wales showed subtle signs of stress as he walked with his family.

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Speaking with The Mirror, the expert pointed to a gesture where he placed his hand over his stomach and described it as a common self-soothing move people use when they feel under pressure.

"It was only William showing a subtle tell of any anxiety with a gesture he shares ironically with his brother when they are under scrutiny or pressure which is the hand placed over the stomach in a self-sooth barrier ritual,” she said.

James added, "With George now grown up enough to walk with his mother holding a very grown-up-looking conversation, William walked with his younger son Louis, who marched along wearing a very serious and determined expression."

She noted that William may have been anxious because of Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh’s absence as she was “under the weather.”

"It was Charlotte leading the group and taking on the more active, high profile royal role, voluntarily waving and smiling at the crowds of her own volition, with Kate even mirroring her own daughter with a brief wave, rather than the other way around."