Princess Beatrice, Eugenie ultimate confusion over King Charles spilt
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are being confused by King Charles
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are seemingly hanging in the middle as they skip Easter celebrations with the Royals.
The York sisters are confused as King Charles offers them ‘half in half out’ role as working Royals.
Royal expert Andrew Lownie notes in his substack: "They're banned from Royal Ascot, they're banned from Easter, then suddenly they are now coming to Ascot."
He explains: "Tom Sykes has pointed out that the Easter ban shows the waning power of the King in the face of an increasingly dominant William. This may well be the case, but if it is, then isn't he repeating the mistakes of his father and grandmother?"
Speaking to Hello!, a friend of Beatrice's said: "Bea has found the scrutiny very hard, especially the strain of the past few weeks. Bea is keeping calm and carrying on. She learnt a lot from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.”
This comes as Beatrice and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, have decided to skip Royal Easter service.
"This is a family in turmoil, but Bea is working hard; the juggle of full-time work and being a parent is her main priority, in order to keep herself mentally strong and her life moving,” said the expert.
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