Royals

Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie forced to find new place as Andrew comes in way

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie spend their Easter holiday away from tradition in Sandringham

By Eleen Bukhari
Published April 06, 2026

Prince Edward and wife, Duchess Sophie have been deprived of their Easter holiday home due to shamed Andrew.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who wanted to spend Easter at Wood Farm in Sandringham like every year, were told to let another property for their holiday.

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An insider tells The Sun: “Andrew was evicted from Royal Lodge at Windsor but now has two homes at his disposal.

“He is just going back and forth between Wood Farm and Marsh Farm.

“It’s got to be sorted as Edward and Sophie like to use Wood Farm.”

The former Duke of York, who has exited the Royal Lodge amid intense pressure from the public over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, was told to clean the place.

The ex Princess is asked to "leave no trace" as he moves out.

The insider claimed: “Andrew was told everything has to be out [of Royal Lodge] and absolutely nothing was to be left behind. He hasn't been back to collect anything...Everything has to be out by the weekend and we've been told no trace of the former occupants or staff should remain."

The publication added: “A number of skips have been loaded and removed from the estate, with removal vans seen coming and going. Staff have also been setting fire to further unwanted belongings of their own."



Eleen Bukhari
Eleen Bukhari is a London-based journalist and MSc graduate from Brunel University with over five years of experience. Specialising in the British Royal Family and global entertainment, she provides expert analysis of monarchy traditions, celebrity culture, and the evolving media narratives surrounding the world’s most high-profile figures.
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