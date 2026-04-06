Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie forced to find new place as Andrew comes in way
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie spend their Easter holiday away from tradition in Sandringham
Prince Edward and wife, Duchess Sophie have been deprived of their Easter holiday home due to shamed Andrew.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who wanted to spend Easter at Wood Farm in Sandringham like every year, were told to let another property for their holiday.
An insider tells The Sun: “Andrew was evicted from Royal Lodge at Windsor but now has two homes at his disposal.
“He is just going back and forth between Wood Farm and Marsh Farm.
“It’s got to be sorted as Edward and Sophie like to use Wood Farm.”
The former Duke of York, who has exited the Royal Lodge amid intense pressure from the public over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, was told to clean the place.
The ex Princess is asked to "leave no trace" as he moves out.
The insider claimed: “Andrew was told everything has to be out [of Royal Lodge] and absolutely nothing was to be left behind. He hasn't been back to collect anything...Everything has to be out by the weekend and we've been told no trace of the former occupants or staff should remain."
The publication added: “A number of skips have been loaded and removed from the estate, with removal vans seen coming and going. Staff have also been setting fire to further unwanted belongings of their own."
-
Shamed Andrew is not happy with ‘Peaky Blinders’ caravan
-
Sarah Ferguson relying on wealthy friends during secret world tour
-
Royal Easter: What Prince William, Kate were likely up to away from the public eye
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of hypocrisy over Duchess' new Instagram post
-
Princess Beatrice feels ‘destroyed’ as parents upset bubbles to the surface after Easter
-
Prince Harry could permanently damage relationship with William with his next move
-
Trump asks unexpected question about King Charles ahead of royal visit
-
Prince William faces 'brutal, ultimate test' as future King
-
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry team reaches out to Buckingham Palace?
-
Andrew shuttling between two homes on Sandringham estate
-
How Prince William deals with Andrew, Harry problem: 'Strategy' exposed
-
Sarah Ferguson’s letting herself go: Inside her couch surfing & lack of touch ups
-
King Charles shares true feelings for Peter Phillips, Harriet Sperling after Easter service
-
Kate Middleton's brother reveals key reason of his absence from social media
-
Why is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor still in the line of Succession?
-
Meghan Markle gives Easter update ft. Princess Lilibet antics
-
How Prince Harry upset Prince William at Easter 2018?
-
King Charles asked to walk ‘diplomatic tightrope’ during US visit