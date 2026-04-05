Buckingham Palace shares new pictures from Royal family's Easter gathering
Buckingham Palace drops photos from Royal family’s Easter service at Windsor
Buckingham Palace dropped new photos from the Royal family’s Easter Sunday church service on their official social media.
The palace shared multiple pictures which gave a closer look at the traditional gathering held at St George’s Chapel.
The pictures showed King Charles and Queen Camilla waving to crowds and greeting well-wishers outside the chapel.
Other images focused on Prince William and Kate Middleton as they were captured arriving with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The montage also included snaps of Princess Anne with her husband Sir Tim Laurence as well as Prince Edward and members of his family.
“Members of the Royal Family, led by The King and Queen, attended the Easter Matins Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor today,” they captioned the post.
Charles’ disgraced brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were not present at the event.
Reports previously revealed that the both Beatrice and Eugenie have made "alternative plans" for Easter.
In the comments section of the post, royal fans gushed over the Wales’ family with one writing, “The Princess of Wales looks absolutely stunning!”
“The Prince and Princess of Wales look so lovely. That is such a beautiful family,” another added.
A third penned, “Happy Easter PW, Princess Catherine & those 3 special "babies," they're SO precious!! I pray this is a good & happy day for you all and may God continue to bless your alls sweet family. Happy Easter.”
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